Evercore ISI Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.03.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.16. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.