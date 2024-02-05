UBS Group Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $530.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $425.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock worth $320,157,535. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

