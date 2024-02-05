BMO Capital Markets Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $450.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $397.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $491.03.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

