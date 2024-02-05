TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $153.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.62.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 14.0% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

