TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $153.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.62.
TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of TFI International stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $138.16.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
