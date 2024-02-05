CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.18.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after buying an additional 2,257,140 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,284,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,298,000 after buying an additional 1,536,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,893,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,633,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $83.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

