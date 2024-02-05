MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,752.50.

Several analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after acquiring an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after acquiring an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after acquiring an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,772.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,800.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,631.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,419.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

