Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

A number of research firms have commented on BSX. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $64.37 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.