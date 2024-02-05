General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

