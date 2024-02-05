TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $1,020.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,020.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 target price on the stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $684,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,123.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,014.14 and its 200-day moving average is $927.27. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $686.46 and a one year high of $1,129.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $35.00 dividend. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.