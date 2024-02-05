Compass Point Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NYCB. Bank of America reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.07.

NYCB stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

