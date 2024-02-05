Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEVA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $12.64.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 35.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

