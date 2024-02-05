Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.71.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

NYSE:PSX opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average is $120.73. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $148.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.