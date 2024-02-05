Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $74.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

W has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of W stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $323,144.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,818 shares of company stock worth $3,153,922 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wayfair by 2,236.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $18,969,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $35,482,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

