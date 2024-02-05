Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.62.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TGT opened at $145.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
