Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT opened at $145.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

