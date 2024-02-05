Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

