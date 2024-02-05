Susquehanna Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $88,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

