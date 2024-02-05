DA Davidson Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $172.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

