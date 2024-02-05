Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $249.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $252.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

