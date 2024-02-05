Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $38.14

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $11.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $820.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Michael Johnson purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,563.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,750,000 after purchasing an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after purchasing an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.