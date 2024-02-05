Brokerages Set Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT at $8.00

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

RDFN opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.74. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Redfin news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,714 shares of company stock worth $583,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

