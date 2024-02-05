Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

CHGG opened at $9.57 on Monday. Chegg has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $169,548.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,922 shares in the company, valued at $921,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,901 shares of company stock worth $189,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $437,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 23.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 42,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $549,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

