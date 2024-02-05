JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $46.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut Silgan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Silgan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

SLGN opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.32. Silgan has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,397.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.