Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $118.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.4 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.03 and its 200 day moving average is $108.77. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $130.82.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.