Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $314.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $258.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

