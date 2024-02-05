Brokerages Set Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price at $41.14

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBWI. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

