Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $100.00

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 160,806 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $115.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

