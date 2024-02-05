Rosenblatt Securities Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $210.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $229.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays downgraded MarketAxess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Shares of MKTX opened at $224.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.89. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

