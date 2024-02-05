Wedbush Cuts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $68.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $57.04 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

