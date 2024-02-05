The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Target by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,233,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

