Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades SEA (NYSE:SE) to Buy

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.29.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $42.02 on Friday. SEA has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in SEA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $66,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,777 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,564,826 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $206,903,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,196,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,515,843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $958,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,852 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

