Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $622.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $620.00 to $622.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.84. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.