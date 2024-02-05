CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ CSTR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $365.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
