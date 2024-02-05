Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $5.04 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a market cap of $114.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 19,271.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

