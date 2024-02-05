Barclays Boosts Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $22.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 41.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

