New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

NYCB stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $235,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

