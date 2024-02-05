Insider Selling: Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $782,562.56 in Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Puckett sold 3,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.76, for a total transaction of $782,562.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,704.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total transaction of $34,776.00.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $233.53 on Monday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average is $207.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $5,164,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $9,046,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 577.9% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 63,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,394 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

