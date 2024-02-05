Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KMT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

