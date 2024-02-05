Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $512.23.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

NYSE MLM opened at $519.91 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $522.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,569,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,532,000 after buying an additional 58,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,502 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.