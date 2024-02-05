Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $667.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $606.79 and a 200-day moving average of $572.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $672.61.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

