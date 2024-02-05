B. Riley Raises Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target to $79.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 1.56. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after purchasing an additional 127,923 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after acquiring an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Azenta by 115.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,328 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth about $93,360,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

