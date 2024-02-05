Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $39,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,029,000 after purchasing an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

