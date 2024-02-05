Needham & Company LLC Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $40.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.66 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

