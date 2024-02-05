Needham & Company LLC Lowers Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $40.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGM. Bank of America dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.71.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.6 %
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $1,059,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.
