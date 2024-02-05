Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOX

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in BOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BOX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BOX opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About BOX

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.