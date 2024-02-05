Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in BOX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BOX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BOX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 352,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BOX opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 132.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.84. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
