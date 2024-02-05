Brokerages Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $78.75

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.88.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.
View Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance
Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth $11,976,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 130.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 102,992 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $1,109,000.
Goosehead Insurance Price Performance
Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Goosehead Insurance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.