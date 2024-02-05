Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $7.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYND shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $414.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Beyond Meat



Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.



