Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Alector stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.77. Alector has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $25,431.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,741.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

