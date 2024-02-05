Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

