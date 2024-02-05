Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $259.33.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $194.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Insulet has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts predict that Insulet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $263,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

