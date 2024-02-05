Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Price Target at $97.00

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 85.0% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

