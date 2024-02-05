Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells $8,794,800.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60.
- On Friday, January 19th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 11,420 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,599,142.60.
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00.
- On Monday, January 8th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $2,801,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 3rd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $8,601,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75.
Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
